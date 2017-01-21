Driver crashes car into NC home, apologizes, then runs off

A man drove his car into a home in Wilmington on Friday.

According to Linda Rawley Thompson with the Wilmington Police Department, it happened just after 7 p.m.

Annie Johnson was sitting on her front porch on Evans Street Friday evening when a car sped down her street, ran off the road and crashed into the side of her home.

Johnson said the young man driving the car came up to the porch and apologized to her then took off running toward Market Street.

“It scared me for one. I was shook up,” Johnson said. “I’m just glad I wasn’t in there in my bed at that time cause if I was in my bed that probably would have killed me back in there the way that it hit and messed it up in there.”

Officials say the suspect is a black male wearing a black and white hoodie.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

