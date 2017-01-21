Fayetteville police raise $4,000+ for Special Olympics by taking a cold plunge

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Jumping into a pool at this time of the year doesn’t sound like a good idea — unless it’s for a good cause.

Saturday was the debut of “Fayette-chill” — the first polar plunge hosted by the Fayetteville police.

The goal was to raise money for the Special Olympics. About 100 people braved the cold to jump in the water.

“All the money we raise as a police department – it’s kind of a friendly competition among agencies to who can raise the most money. You know, last year Fayetteville Police Department was fifth in the state. We’d like to continue to get better — we’d eventually like to be number one (but) that’s a long shot, but were working on it,” said Fayetteville Police Capt. Robert Spatorico.

Besides diving into a pool, some people took part by going down a water slide.

More than $4,000 was raised Saturday.