Feds select Triangle Expressway for testing driverless cars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Driverless cars are coming to North Carolina for testing.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is including the Triangle region as part of a nationwide pilot program.

The feds have decided to test them on the Triangle Expressway, which is a toll road.

The roadway, also known as N.C. 540, was selected among a group of 60 applicants.

The national transportation experts were trying to pick areas where a variety of driving conditions can be tested.

It’s not clear at this time when the program will begin.