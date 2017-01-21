Feds select Triangle Expressway for testing driverless cars

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Driverless cars are coming to North Carolina for testing.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is including the Triangle region as part of a nationwide pilot program.

The feds have decided to test them on the Triangle Expressway, which is a toll road.

The roadway, also known as N.C. 540, was selected among a group of 60 applicants.

The national transportation experts were trying to pick areas where a variety of driving conditions can be tested.

It’s not clear at this time when the program will begin.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Feds select Triangle Expressway for testing driverless cars

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s