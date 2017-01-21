Hundreds participate in Love My Life rally in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,000 people from adults to teenagers came together on Halifax Mall in Raleigh on Saturday for the Love My Life youth rally.

A prayer service was followed up by the start of a march with volunteers holding signs reading Stop Abortion Now and We Vote Pro-Life.

“Every life is important. We need to protect and have laws that would protect them. Protect innocent babies and older people too,” said Wyatt McGee, who attended the walk.

As attendees began their march, they were met by abortion rights activists. Many walked over from the Women’s March at Moore Square to spread their message.

“Every person should have the freedom to choose what they want to do with their bodies. I mean, I am a trans women and I feel like me not helping other women get to where they want to be in life wouldn’t be right,” Nome Ford said.

“We just believe that the conversation around abortion should not occur in a vacuum. We understand that folks are very opposed to our choices. We are here just to show the marchers that we are not going away. We are not backing down. We are going to keep fighting for our access and rights until the bitter end,” Kelsea Mclain said.