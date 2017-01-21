NC man used fake bomb to rob hot dog stand, police say

WNCT logo By Published: Updated:

hot-dogsGREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested in an armed robbery and bomb hoax at a hot dog stand in Greenville earlier in this month.

hot-dog-suspectf
CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGE OF BRADSHAW AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Joseph Norman Bradshaw, 63, has been charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony hoax by false bomb.

On Jan. 3, Greenville police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Warren’s Hot Dogs, located at 1938 North Memorial Drive.

Officers said Bradshaw entered the business, placed what appeared to be an explosive device on the counter, demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Greenville police secured the scene, and with the assistance of GPD explosive detection dog, Nitro, were quickly able to determine the device the suspect placed on the counter was not a real bomb and there was no further threat.

Detectives said they were able to identify Bradshaw through store surveillance footage. Warrants were obtained for Bradshaw’s arrest on January 4.

He was located and arrested on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville Friday afternoon, officers said.

Bradshaw was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s