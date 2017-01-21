Thief robs 6th Asian restaurant in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a man who has targeted Asian restaurants in several robberies since late November has struck again.

The man has been breaking into and robbing Asian restaurants along the Ramsey Street and Bragg Boulevard corridors since Nov. 25, according to Fayetteville police.

Early Saturday, police said that he hit the sixth restaurant around 4:30 a.m. at the Little China at 3837 Ramsey Street.

In the Saturday burglary — like the other thefts — the man shattered the glass in front of the business, entered and stole property from the business.

Detectives were able to obtain images of the suspect and the vehicle from surveillance video. The suspect is believed to be driving a white four door sedan.

In each burglary, someone has broken a window at the front of a business, entered and stole property.

One eatery told CBS North Carolina that $3,000 was missing; another reported $300 was taken.

The burglaries before Saturday are:

25, China King, 3915 Ramsey St.

1, Hibachi Grill, 3901 Ramsey St.

1, Golden China, 2724 Bragg Blvd.

16, China One, 3308 Bragg Blvd.

16, Little China, 3837 Ramsey St.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Fayetteville police Det. A. Dickinson at (910) 709-7812 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.