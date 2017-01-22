1 dead, 5 more hurt as witnesses try to stop Texas mall robbery

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — San Antonio police confirm one person has been killed in a shooting inside Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio Sunday afternoon.

The incident unfolded after two suspects were trying to rob the Kay Jewelers store inside the mall, around 3:30 p.m., according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

When they left the store, they encountered two witnesses who tried to intervene. One of those people was shot and killed by the suspects.

Another bystander, who has a concealed carry license, shot the suspect who fired the fatal shot. The suspect was transported to the hospital.

The second suspect then ran through the mall, shooting at another six other victims, McManus said. Three of those people were injured by gunshots. Two others have non-shooting injuries.

The suspect fled the mall, and police are still searching for the suspect. Police confirm the mall is now secure.

The Rolling Oaks Mall is located along Loop 1604 on the northeast side of San Antonio.