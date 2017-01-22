2 women sought as NC mountain town hit with rash of graffiti

BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two women are wanted for questioning after several businesses in Boone have been hit with graffiti including profane statements about President Donald Trump.

Boone Police Chief Dana Crawford said in a news release Saturday night that the graffiti was found in several locations.

Graffiti was also spray-painted on a parked police car. The vandalism included anti-Trump and anti-police messages as well as the words “Black Lives Matter.”

Vandals also hit an Earth Fare grocery store, where “Neoliberalism!!” was spray-painted in large letters.

Crawford decried the vandalism and said the damage to private and public property affects locals more than anyone else.

The Watauga Democrat posted several photos of graffiti or spots where it had been cleaned including the sign for the Daniel Boone Inn restaurant.

Sunday night, Boone police released photos of two people they were seeking in connection with the vandalism.

The two women in photos, who appeared to drive a white Toyota Prius, were caught on camera buying paint at a Walmart before the graffiti, police said.

Damage from the vandalism is estimated at $5,000, police said.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report

