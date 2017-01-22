9 car break-ins at Cary gym parking lots in a month

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say that in one month there were nine different car break-ins in that happened in the parking lots of gyms.

In each one of the incidents the vehicle windows were broken into so the thieves could grab valuables that were in plain sight.

“We moved here because it’s safe,” said Jessica Rossway.

Rossway typically works out at Fitness Connection, one of the gym parking lots hit by thieves.

She says she didn’t know about the break-ins, but either way, she is always cautious when it comes to leaving her car.

“I wouldn’t leave anything that’s visible of importance, of course. I’m making sure it’s in the trunk or you have it with you in person,” she said.

Cary Police say that’s the best way to cut down on crime. They say hide valuables, roll up windows and lock cars, and if you have any information on the suspect(s) to contact them.

Police say the following gym parking lots were hit during the month-long crime spree:

Fitness 19 on High House Road

Cary Family YMCA near Cary Parkway

Planet Fitness on Cary Towne Boulevard

Fitness Connection on Kildaire Farm Road

Rex Wellness Center on SW Cary Parkway

Lifetime Fitness on Regency Parkway

Kraft Family YMCA on Holly Springs Road