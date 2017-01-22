Cumberland County officials and residents brace for possible severe weather

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolinas are bracing for the threat of severe weather Sunday night.

Emergency management officials and Cumberland County residents are still recovering from Hurricane Matthew.

In the Old Wilmington neighborhood, many of the homes are vacant after flooding from Hurricane Matthew.

Sunday, emergency management officials say they’re unsure what impact a storm Sunday night could bring, but they’re prepared to react accordingly.

Many areas are still recovering from Hurricane Matthew three months after the storm hit.

Families have their belongings in storage units, but construction debris is scattered along streets and destroyed household appliances are on the front lawns of some homes.

Families in the Old Wilmington neighborhood say homes took in more than 5 feet of water.

Many residents are still living in hotels and with relatives while their homes are being repaired.

“It’s a lot of fears, hopefully we can make it through it, and it doesn’t get as bad as the last one, because the last one it really hit hard, I mean it hit real bad,” said James Bethune, a flood victim from Hurricane Matthew.

Cumberland County emergency management says the biggest concern isn’t flooding.

But depending on the impact of a storm, the county could likely see power outages and downed trees.

EMS officials say the ground is saturated in many areas after rain received in the last few days.

For the rest of Sunday night, residents are reminded to be on alert, stay indoors if possible and also stay away from windows.