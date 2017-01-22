Ex-EMS worker charged in NC dog mutilation case, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Polk County EMS worker has been charged in connection to the mutilation of a dog, according to Sheriff Donald Hill.

Michael Purdy is charged with two counts of resist, obstruct and delay.

He is not charged with allegedly mutilating the dog, because there are no laws in North Carolina relating to the treatment of a dead animal.

The family says the dog, Goliath, had been in the family for nine years. The family, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that Goliath was a shiloh Shepherd breed.

The family dog was missing after the family learned Goliath was accidentally hit by an ambulance that was on the way to a call.

The family then went to social media and posted about Goliath being missing. They received a photo back of Goliath dead and mutilated on the back of a truck.

Law enforcement says Michael Purdy picked up Goliath after he was hit, drove Goliath to St. Lukes Hospital and showed him to people, claiming the dog was a wolf.

He then allegedly skinned the animal. WYFF-TV reported that Goliath was also decapitated.

Purdy was fired after the accusation, according to the county.

The termination letter from the county manager says Purdy lied to officials investigating the incident.

They say the incident happened while Michael Purdy was off duty.

The case was handed over to District Attorney Greg Newman for review based on his conduct during the investigation, but not for the treatment of a dead animal.

This is the termination letter sent to Purdy:

Michael,

This is to inform you that you are being dismissed for cause effective immediately, 1/11/2017, due to violation of established County policies (reference Sections 3.2.3. “Unacceptable Personal Conduct” and 3.2.4. “Detrimental Personal Conduct”). This action is a result of your illegal and inappropriate taking and mutilation of an animal; as well as your lying to officials who were investigating the incident.

Under established human resource policies, you have the right to appeal the County’s decision to terminate your employment. If you have any questions, please contact our Human Resource Officer Patti Wagner.

Sincerely.

Marche Pittman

County Manager

— WSPA-TV contributed to this report