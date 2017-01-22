NC pizza shop worker shot and robbed while taking out trash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A pizza restaurant employee was shot and robbed while at work early Saturday morning.

Police responded to an armed robbery at Amore’s Pizza & Subs on 1320 Lees Chapel Road just after midnight.

Police say an employee was shot and robbed by a man in a black hoodie and black pants while taking out the trash at the back of the business.

According to the police report, the suspect was last seen running toward Northwinds Apartments.

The employee was taken to a local hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.