Rescue crews discover driver in crashed vehicle off Moore Co. highway

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two different drivers damaged their cars when they hit road debris from a previous crash that was well off a highway in Moore County early Sunday.

Authorities responded around 3 a.m. Sunday along the U.S. 1 Bypass near Crains Creek Road when a woman called 911 after getting a flat tire in the area.

The woman’s car hit an engine starter that was part of the debris from a previous crash, officials said.

When fire crews arrived, they had trouble finding the original crash, but eventually discovered a vehicle that had crashed more than 300 yards off the road.

A man who had been driving was inside the wrecked 2012 Nissan, which collided with at least two trees while traveling off the road, according to authorities.

The passenger side of the Nissan sustained major damage. However, the driver, who was the only occupant, was not seriously hurt.

Another woman’s car was also damaged by debris in the road, which included a fender and part of the Nissan’s suspension, officials said.

Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue, Moore County EMS, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

It’s not known if the driver was charged in the incident.