Students past and present attend Johnston County school dedication

MICRO, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a special day Sunday for students both past and present of the Micro Elementary School in Johnston County.

The school had a dedication ceremony called Walk the Halls of History.

People came together to celebrate history of the old and the new Micro Elementary School.

The school has a long history in Micro. The school was first built back in 1924 for grades 1-11.

A total of seven students graduated from the class of 1925. Years later, in 1988, the school was demolished for the construction of the North Johnston Middle School.

The new Micro Elementary School has new furniture and state-of-the-art technology.

Faculty members and parents are happy to see the community come together for the new school.

“This means a lot to our community. You’ll see folks here from the original Micro school that were students, graduated, folks that taught here. That’s what public schools mean in Johnston County. There is a sense of comradery and a sense of family here,” said Ross Renfrow, the Johnston County superintendent

The Micro Elementary School was officially completed back in August 2016. The total renovations of the new building cost a total of $2.7 million.