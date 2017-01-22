Teen shot outside NC nightclub

WBTV logo By Published: Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — An argument at a Charlotte nightclub ended with a 16-year-old being shot in the parking lot Friday night.

Police say the altercation started inside Club Babylon on North Sharon Amity.

The victim was arguing with one or more suspects inside the club before the dispute spilled out into the parking lot.

Police say the argument escalated and someone shot the 16-year-old in the hip about 2:45 a.m.

According to officers, friends drove the victim to Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

CMPD is still investigating.

