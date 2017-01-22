Thief breaks into Fayetteville store, swiping beer and cigarettes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a thief who broke into a convenience store and stole beer and cigarettes.

The incident happened Thursday around 2:50 a.m. at the 20/20 Mart located at 2112 Murchison Road, police said in an email.

The “suspect threw an object through the front glass entry door, entered the business through the broken door and stole beer and cigarettes,” police said.

The suspect then fled the business and was seen walking down Jasper Street.

Police described the thief as a black male, wearing a black hooded jacket, light in color shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the business burglary or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective J. Best with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1540 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).