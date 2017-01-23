3 women arrested on prostitution-related charges in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Three women were arrested on prostitution-related charges over the weekend in Myrtle Beach.

mb-prostitution-arrests
According to online Myrtle Beach police booking reports, officers arrested Tiffany Dawn Evans, 30, Saturday near Ocean Boulevard and charged with loitering for purposes of prostitution.

Michelle Renee Rowan, 24,  was also arrested Saturday on South Kings Highway and later charged with prostitution, first offense.

Jennifer Smiley James, 39, was arrested Sunday near 28th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive.  She was charged with prostitution, first offense.

