4 arrested on heroin charges in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston police arrested four people, three whom were convicted felons, on heroin charges after officers said they saw someone fling a box out of a car, and a passenger attempted to run from police after the driver pulled over.

Two of them are being held on bonds of more than $1 million, officials said.

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS FROM ACROSS NC

Officers said they saw a person throw a box out of a Lexus near St. Johns Village in Kinston. The vehicle did not stop when the officers turned on their blue lights but eventually stopped on Charlotte Avenue after the officers said they turned on their blue lights and siren, police said.

Officers said a passenger, Ernest McCotter, 24, attempted to run but was caught on the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue soon after.

Kinston police said they recovered two 9 mm handguns, 1 .25 caliber handgun, digital scales, 15 grams of heroin, a half-ounce of marijuana and heroin packaging equipment from the vehicle.

Officers said three people were in the car besides McCotter. McCotter is a convicted felon, and faces littering charges on top of heroin and firearm charges, according to authorities. He is being held in lieu of $5.3 million bail.

Richard Deel, 23, of Hampton, Virginia, and Desmon Ramsey, 27, of Dover, North Carolina, are also both convicted felons and face heroin and firearm charges, according to officials. Deel is being held on a $55,000 bond and Ramsey is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Alexis Meredith, 21, faces heroin and firearm charges as well as failing to stop, police said. She is being held on a $1,006,300 bond.

All were placed in the Lenoir County Jail.