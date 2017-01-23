Apex machete attack victim talks to police for first time

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex teen who was injured in a machete attack was has given her first statement to the police, her father told CBS North Carolina on Monday.

Priyanka’s Kumari’s father has said she suffered 46 injuries to her face and head alone in the attack, which happened Jan. 12.

He said is daughter is slowly recovering.

Kumari was attacked around in front of a residence on Venezia Way just after she got off a school bus, Apex police said.

20-year-old Neel Mehta of Cary was arrested for the attack.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help cover medical costs. https://www.gofundme.com/Priyanka

