As state orders smaller classes, Moore County schools consider chopping art, gym

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Everything is on the chopping block for Moore County Schools, officials said.

“We have to look at the possibility of losing art, music and physical education,” Moore County Schools Superintendent Robert Grimesey said.

The dire warning comes on the heels of a new mandate from the state legislature that school systems reduce class sizes from kindergarten through third grade.

The edict was part of the state budget and didn’t get much attention.

But now school districts across the state are working on their budgets for the next school year.

“Its a typical example of elected officials making decisions about the schools and not understanding the ramifications,” said Ed Dennison, chairman of the Moore County Board of Education.

Right now, kindergarten through third-grade classes are capped at 24 students each. The new standards drop that number to 21 of kindergarten, 19 for first grade and 20 for the second and third grades.

Small classes sizes are prized in education; advocates argue they allow teachers to focus more on each student. But they come at a cost. Moore County officials said the current initiative will cost them about $2.1 million.

To meet the standards, the county would need to add 36 teachers. And the school system, which already uses modular classroom, would need somewhere between 12 and 20 more of them. Each costs $20,000, officials said.

“There is no argument over the benefits of having lower pupil teacher ratios in kindergarten through third grade,” Grimesy said. “The question is: ‘At what cost to all other grade levels?'”

Other counties say they’re also feeling the affect of the new requirement.

Wake County officials said they’d need 460 new teachers. The changes would cost at least $27 million, they said.

Durham County schools officials said it would take about 100 teachers to meet the new standards. The changes would cost about $6 million, they said.

Johnston County schools would need about 85 teachers, plus modular classrooms. Officials there haven’t calculated the cost.