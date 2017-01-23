Driverless car testing could be coming to the Triangle soon

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has chosen the North Carolina Turnpike Authority as one of 10 testing sites.

That testing could happen along the Triangle Expressway.

“I don’t think that I would want to be beside a car that doesn’t have a driver in the car,” said driver Ronetta Green.

She says removing a driver from a car, also removes that human connection so many people are used to while sharing the road. She thinks technology needs to tap its brakes.

“Technology has gone to a different level today and I believe in technology but I also think that sometimes technology can just be a little bit too much,” she said.

Right now, researchers are not slowing down.

More than 60 institutions, transportation departments, and cities applied for this pilot program.

The North Carolina Turnpike Authority says if testing happens on the Triangle Expressway, it’ll be ready by January of 2018.

It’s not clear if the testing could require road closures or if driverless cars would drive alongside normal traffic.

While that concerns Lauren Canjar, she sees possibilities for the future.

“They’re able to probably drive in areas that are more suburbia or on mountainous roads that right now maybe drivers aren’t the best at,” she said.

The Turnpike Authority did say no matter what testing happens, they will not put drivers at risk.

Green said she has no interest in being a passenger in a driverless car.

“No sir, I wouldn’t be interested in that. I value my life too much,” she said.

As of now, North Carolina does not have any laws relating to the use of driverless cars, however the legislature is currently studying the issue

The North Carolina Turnpike Authority doesn’t know when testing could begin.

The authority will be in contact with the Department of Transportation in the next few weeks.