Fast food worker accused of putting blood on customer’s food

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — Columbus Police have made an arrest in the criminal investigation into allegations that a fast food worker put menstrual blood on a customer’s hamburger.

According to the Columbus Commercial Dispatch, Sky Juliett Samuel, 18, surrendered to police Monday morning.

Police issued an arrest warrant last week for Samuel. She was working at a Jack’s Family Restaurant on Jan. 7 when an incident involved a drive-through customer’s order.

A coworker claimed Samuel put blood on the food before she served it to the customer. The incident received attention after the co-worker’s mother posted about it on Facebook.

The state Health Department and Jack’s Family Restaurants of Homewood, Alabama, started investigating a week ago.

A woman claims her daughter saw a fellow restaurant worker lick and wipe bodily fluids on an order before serving it.

Tabatha Hollins of New Hope first aired her 16-year-old daughter’s story about a Jan. 7 incident in a Facebook post.

Hollins says her daughter was fired Tuesday for reporting the incident. Hollins says the restaurant told her daughter she was terminated for making a false report.

Hollins says her daughter recorded another employee admitting to the act.

If convicted, Samuel could face up to five years in prison.