Fayetteville officials call red light cameras a success

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville is one of the only cities in the state that uses red light cameras.

City leaders say the program is a success.

The city installed the ten cameras at eight busy intersections in 2015. Violations result in a $100 citation.

Every day in Fayetteville, city officials say at least 50 people are caught running a red light by the cameras.

“We wanna make sure that folks understand the potential for severe accidents that red light cameras can hopefully reduce,” said city traffic engineer Lee Jernigan.

The intersection of Bragg Boulevard and Cain Road is the biggest generator or citations. More than 3,400 drivers have been caught running a red light at the intersection since November 2015.

“I’ve noticed a lot, especially right here on Bragg Boulevard, that people don’t really pay mind to it, they jut kinda fly through the red light,” said Fayetteville resident Jessica Eubanks.

Fayetteville police said there were more than 9,500 vehicle crashes in 2015, with a total of 17 people killed. Last year, police tracked more than 10,200 wrecks and 21 deaths.

The increase in fatalities has some doubting the effectiveness of the cameras.

“I don’t feel that they are any safer than before we had the (camera),” Eubanks said.

Jernigan, the traffic engineer, said officials are working on various efforts to make roads safer..

Jernigan also said their reports prove the cameras are making a difference.

“One thing that we have found from our vendor is that 96 percent of the people that violate the red lights and receive a citation are not repeating that same behavior, so we are reaching the violators and it appears that folks are not violating it again,” he said.

City officials are now looking to install cameras at five more intersections. Jernigan said the new cameras should be activated in the new few months.