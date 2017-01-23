Navy vet awarded Purple Heart in NC 75 years after serving, 1 year after death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Seaman Second Class George Hodges was awarded the Purple Heart on Sunday, 75 years after he served in the Navy and a year after his death.

Seaman Hodges was wounded in 1942 the night the USS Vincennes sank while getting off to safety.

The Purple Heart is awarded to those wounded or killed while in the line of duty. However, the Navy overlooked Hodges.

Unfortunately, Hodges passed away in January 2016. Now, a year later, his daughter Anita thought of a plan to honor her father and remember his legacy.

Anita decided to reach out to the veterans administration. It took her countless hours and several months for the family to be awarded.

His family and service men and women came together to remember the brave man during a ceremony Sunday aboard the USS North Carolina.

After the playing of the national anthem, Commander David Shuster gave a brief history of the USS Vincennes.

“Seems like it has been a long time. But it really had not been for me, but it was for him to get his recognition because he is not here to see it now,” said his daughter Anita Williamson.

There were about 800 people on the USS Vincennes. Seaman Hodges was one of nearly 500 people who survived the night the ship sank.

