NC puppy whose face was set on fire is recovering; adoption offers flood group

EARLIER: Puppy taken to Wake County rehab center after face ‘torched’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pit bull mix puppy named Dudley is recovering nicely after someone set his face on fire.

The 11-week-old puppy was rescued last week in Lenoir County. He had suffered injuries to his eyes and the area near his mouth.

He’s now in the care of Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation Program.

“Once we saw him, we knew we had to help,” said the group’s Dave Walters.

Raleigh native Bruce Pait is helping Dudley recover from his injuries. The puppy takes several medications, including gel for his eyes and special cream for his face.

“He has a long way to go,” Pait said. “The fact that he is happy and the medication is working and he seems to pain free. The fact that he plays and also engages appropriately with our other dogs and with humans. That’s been a very positive thing.”

The group has been inundated with requests to adopt Dudley, including from outside the country. But that’s on hold for at least another month as Dudley heals. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

“At this point it’s a matter of TLC. We are going to make sure that its fully healed physically,” Walters said. “We want to make sure he also gets socialized with other dogs.”