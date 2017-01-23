North Carolina has Monday deadline for FEMA hurricane help

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Monday is the deadline for North Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Matthew to register for federal assistance.

Several-dozen North Carolina counties affected by the storm are in an area that has been declared for individual assistance. Registering with FEMA is the first step toward determining eligibility.

A FEMA website says that people have until just before midnight on Monday night to register.

The federal agency said Sunday it has approved $90 million in assistance so far through its individuals and households program.

The government offers the site http://www.disasterassistance.gov for applications as well as phone numbers including 800-621-3362. There are also places people can apply in person, or they can download a FEMA phone app off the website.