Pair rob Fayetteville Pizza Hut at gunpoint

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair armed with a gun robbed a Pizza Hut on Saturday night in Fayetteville, police say.

The incident happened around 10:43 p.m. at the Pizza Hut at 3069 Boone Trail Extension, Fayetteville police said in an email.

One of the two men pulled out a handgun just after they walked into the business. They then forced the store manager to a safe, where the pair demanded money, police said.

The pair took cash from the business, cellphones from two workers and money from a Pizza Hut employee, according to authorities.

Police described one suspect as a black male, in his mid-20s, around 6-feet tall, with a dark brown complexion, facial acne and short afro-style hair. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie pulled tight around his face, red and black slim-fit jogger pants, black winter gloves and he had a handgun.

The other suspect was described by police as a black male, mid-20s, around 6-feet tall, medium-brown complexion, wearing a black hoodie pull tight around his face, highly distressed/frayed jeans and black work gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective M. Harter with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-0143 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).