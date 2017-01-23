Pair rob teen of cellphone on Durham bus, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham men have been charged after they robbed a teen on a bus over the weekend in Durham, police said.

One of the two men is also charged with attacking another teen just as the pair got off the bus, according to Durham police.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. after the victims got on a bus at the main bus station.

The suspects approached the teens on the bus and told police a man sat next to one of the teens and went through the victim’s pockets, police said.

While one suspect was going through the teen’s pockets, a second man implied he had a gun and threatened the teen to hand over his cellphone, police said.

Then, as the suspects were getting off the bus, one of them punched another teen in the head, according to police.

Police were given a description of the pair and found the suspects on Guess Road, officials said.

Malcolm Lee Davis, 23, of Durham and Ladarrious Lamonte Alston, 23, of Durham with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. Davis was also charged with assault.

Alston was placed in Durham County Jail under a $300,000 bond and Davis was placed in jail under a $325,000 bond.

The teen’s cellphone has since been recovered.