Raleigh mom wins $10,000 in weight loss challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman is starting the year off right celebrating good health and good fortune.

Two months ago Candice Burton entered a national weight loss competition with her gym, and Monday morning she found out she won the $10,000 grand prize.

The past several years have been tough ones for Burton. She lost her mother and grandmother within a month of each other and more bad news followed.

“Last year I had a business and unfortunately it didn’t do as well as I would have liked, and it kind of just built up,” said Burton.

Burton gained weight and was battling depression, but decided she was going to make a change.

She joined Life Time Athletic and signed up for the 60 Day Fit Challenge.

“I couldn’t make it through the first class, like, I think I made it 30 minutes. And you know one of the trainers, Marci, gave me some encouraging words and let me know that the more that I go, the easier it’s going to get, and just keep going. And so I did,” said Burton.

“When she comes she’s so motivated and so passionate, it’s just infectious. And no matter how intense the class gets or the movement, she has a smile on her face the entire time,” said Bryant Newsome, who teaches Group Fitness at Life Time Athletic.

“Having her actually smiling and participating actually makes my job easier. It just feeds positive energy. She just has this unbelievable positive energy that’s infectious to the rest of the people around,” said Robyn Ziperski, another Group Fitness instructor.

Burton lost 40 pounds and won her division of the weight loss challenge. During her trip to the gym Monday morning she was surprised with the news by dozens of people waiting to give her hugs and high fives.

“She was a great role model for me when she did it. And like when she said she was going to do something and she actually achieved it, like, that helps me do stuff,” said Burton’s son, Gavin Burton.

“The fact that I can set a goal and I can tell my son, ‘I’m going to set this goal and we’re going to do it,’ and actually accomplish it, it means the world,” said Candice Burton.

Burton wants to use the prize money to start a mentoring program for young women in the area.

She also wants to continue her weight loss journey and plans on entering another challenge at her gym.