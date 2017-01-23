Teen steals $1,600 worth of property in Wayne Co. school break-in, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage boy broke into a Wayne County high school and stole property worth $1,600, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The investigation began on Friday when deputies received a breaking and entering report at a business on U. S. Highway 70 West, officials said.

However, the report said that nothing appeared to be missing from the business.

Then, later on Friday, Rosewood High School reported a breaking and entering with $1,600 worth of property missing, deputies said in an email.

“An investigation was initiated and revealed a suspect, which was 14 years of age,” deputies said.

The property was recovered and returned to the school.

The boy was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.

The teen was not identified. Authorities said juvenile petitions will be filed with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice/ Department of Public Safety.