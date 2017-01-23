Trailer full of beer catches fire on I-95

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – A truck trailer full of beer caught fire on Interstate 95 southbound near mile-marker 198 in Dillon, S.C. midday Sunday.

Chief Charlie Bailey with the Dillon County Fire Station One said that when firefighters arrived on scene the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

The truck driver said the fire started with a tire.

Lance Corporal Davis Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol says a state trooper arrived on scene just after 2 p.m.

A lane was closed for several hours while debris was picked up.

There were no injuries reported.

It was not clear what kind of beer was inside the trailer.

