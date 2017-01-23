Virginia lawmaker indicted on child cruelty charge after stepson says he hit him with belt

WAVY logo By Published:
Delegate Rick Morris (R - 64th District) walks into court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 16, 2016. (WAVY Photo)
Delegate Rick Morris (R - 64th District) walks into court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 16, 2016. (WAVY Photo)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury indicted Delegate Rick Morris (R — 64th District) on a child cruelty charge Monday.

The charge involves an incident on Sept. 16, 2016, when Morris’ stepson alleges he was hit with a belt.

In September, Morris was charged with seven felonies and seven misdemeanors in connection to alleged domestic incidents. During a preliminary hearing in December, a judge dismissed six of the seven felony charges against him. The single felony charge was certified to the grand jury.

The seven misdemeanors against Morris were nolle prossed, meaning the charges were withdrawn, but it is possible that they can be brought back at a later time.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Dec. 19, Morris said he is confident he will be “completely vindicated.”

Three Suffolk judges have issued a recusal order in Morris’ case, saying they cannot hear it. The Virginia Supreme Court will appoint a judge to preside over the case.

The delegate has a legal review hearing set for Feb. 22. At that hearing, the appointed judge will move the case forward and choose a trial date.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s