Wake County man talks about holding driver at gunpoint after I-40 crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man is sharing his story after he says he held a driver at gunpoint after that driver was trying to flee the scene of a crash.

Troopers say the three-car crash happened early Friday afternoon on I-40 East near the North Harrison Avenue exit in Cary.

Shayne Dye says he witnessed the crash while he was driving home from work. He says a sedan crashed into another car resulting in an SUV flipping over.

Dye says he pulled over and got out to see if he could help. He then noticed a man running away from the crash scene toward the woods.

“One of the other drivers who got out to help said that was the guy who was driving the car,” said Dye. “I chased him and caught up with him about 300 yards into the woods when finally he turned on me. I drew down on him with my weapon and ordered him down on the ground.”

Dye says he believes the driver was intoxicated and he got him to head back to the interstate where troopers took things over.

“I spent some time in the military and I think my training took over,” said Dye. “However, there were quite a few people there I thought would do the same thing.”

Law enforcement officials tell CBS North Carolina what Dye did is legal in North Carolina.

According to the state statute 15A-404, a private person may detain another person when he has probable cause to believe that the person detained has committed a felony, breach of the peace, a crime involving physical injury to another person or a crime involving theft or destruction of property.

Now Dye is sharing his story in an effort to let others know there are people out there who may stop you if you try to get away.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol says they’re still investigating the crash and they’ll be able to release more details on Tuesday morning, including what kind of charges the driver will face.