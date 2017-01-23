‘Where the heck is Kinston?’ shirt draws ire of City’s mayor

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A shirt being sold at Walmart is causing controversy among Kinston residents.

Kinston Mayor BJ Murphy posted on Facebook saying the shirt found at the Kinston Walmart with the written text “where the heck is Kinston, North Carolina” is insulting.

His post reads: “Dear Walmart, if your merchandise’s purpose is to insult your community… congratulations. #TeamKinston”

Mayor Murphy’s post has received over 100 reactions and 40 comments. Some people commenting say the shirt could be beneficial for Kinston to help get the word out about the City. Murphy said it was “a slap in the face.”

