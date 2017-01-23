Woman killed in Moore County wreck

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was killed in a one-car wreck outside of Carthage on Monday morning, the Aberdeen Times has reported.

The crash happened on Old River Road near Wadsworth Road about 9:45 a.m.

A woman driving a Pontiac Sunbird was killed, according to the newspaper. No one else is believed to have been involved in the wreck. Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim, pending notification of the family.

Carthage Fire & Rescue, Moore County EMS, the State Medical Examiner’s Office, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.