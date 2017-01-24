2 charged after woman kidnapped at gunpoint, brought to ATM in Hope Mills

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are facing charges after police discovered that a woman was kidnapped at gunpoint and brought to an ATM to withdraw money Monday night, Hope Mills police said.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Carlie C’s grocery store on North Main Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible disturbance between a man and woman.

Upon arrival, police spoke with witnesses who pointed out the man and woman they believed to be involved in a disturbance. Officers spoke with the two near an ATM about the disturbance and noticed that the female “was exhibiting signs of distress and other behavioral cues.” Officers separated the two and spoke with them separately.

While speaking with the man, who officials have identified as Tavon Donte Adams, 19, of Fayetteville, the man ran away. Officers chased Adams on foot and followed him to a home on Dalstrom Lane where he then attempted to hide inside. Officers entered the home and took him into custody.

After taking Adams into custody and speaking with the distressed female, officers discovered that Adams had forcibly removed the woman from her residence at gunpoint and then forced her to go with him to the ATM near Carlie C’s so she could take money out of her account.

While inside the home on Dalstrom Lane, officers and investigators found Nicholas Dennis Coleman, 23, of Bunn Level. Coleman was also involved with Adams in the kidnapping. He was taken into custody by police.

Adams and Coleman were transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center where they were jailed.

Both of the suspects were each charged with one count of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony second-degree kidnapping.

Adams is being held under a $51,000 bond and Coleman is being held under a $50,000 bond.