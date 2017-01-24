2 NC Republicans feel backlash over Women’s March posts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two North Carolina Republicans are facing criticism following some social media posts about the women’s marches last weekend.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth) have both deleted their posts since the backlash.

“There were people, women and men, mostly women marching all over the country and for anybody to denigrate that in any way and try to make that not as strong and powerful as it was is making a mistake,” said Patsy Keever, chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

Causey shared a meme on his Facebook page that said “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years.”

Keever called Causey’s posts disgusting and unacceptable.

“I’m really discouraged that somebody who’s in a public office in charge of many things state wide for men and women would make that kind of remark,” said Keever. “I think it’s a very immature thing to do and absolutely unacceptable.”

Causey has since apologized.

He sent CBS North Carolina the following statement:

“I want to apologize for the insensitive social media post that was shared on Facebook. This represented a momentary lapse in judgement on my part for which I am truly sorry. This does not reflect my feelings toward women and in the future we will manage social media in a more responsible manner.”

“We would accept his apology and hope that he grows into his job quickly,” said Keever.

Krawiec posted on Twitter “Message to crazies @ women’s march — if brains were lard, you couldn’t grease a small skillet. You know who you are.”

Krawiec has since sent out a string of tweets apologizing, saying in part, “I apologize, I apologize. I was only talking to those who acted inappropriately. Forgive me please. Twitter lesson learned.”

“You are now a public figure and you don’t have the luxury of being catty on your own Facebook page,” Keever said. “I think you have to be more careful.”

We did reach out to Krawiec’s office but so far we have not heard back.

I apologize. I apologize. I was only talking to those who acted inappropriately. Forgive me Please. Twitter Lesson learned. — Joyce Krawiec (@joycekrawiec) January 24, 2017