2 students taken to hospital after Durham school bus crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were taken to the hospital after a Durham school bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Cecil Street and N.C. Highway 55, which is South Alston Avenue.

Bus 80 from Shepard Magnet Middle School was carrying 35 students when it was hit by a car.

Two students were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluations, but officials believe there were no serious injuries.

There is no word on if the car driver was injured.