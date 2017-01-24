2 women arrested in Moore County burglary

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Moore County women face a felony charge each after deputies said they burglarized a home January 22.

CLICK FOR MORE MUGSHOTS

Deputies responded to a residence on Highway 22 near Carthage after its alarm sounded.

Upon arrival, the deputies learned the home had been entered by someone.

The next day, deputies arrested Kayla Annette Wall, 19, of Carthage and charged her in connection with the incident.

Wall was charged with felony second-degree burglary.

On Jan. 22, deputies arrested Erica Sue Coley, 24, of Carthage and charged her with felony second-degree burglary.

Both were placed in the Moore County Detention Center. Wall was given a $3,000 bond while Coley is being held under a $10,000 secured bond.