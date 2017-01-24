ACC releases 2017 football schedules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference released schedules for the 2017 football season Tuesday.
In the Triangle, N.C. State and North Carolina once again meet to end their seasons. That game will be in Raleigh following the Wolfpack’s 28-21 win over the Tar Heels in 2016.
Duke and the Tar Heels have an early season matchup on September 23 in Chapel Hill.
N.C. State starts the season in Charlotte against South Carolina. The Pack travels to Florida State but hosts Louisville and Clemson.
State travels to South Bend, Indiana October 28 for their first game ever at Notre Dame.
The Tar Heels start with California in Chapel Hill before hosting Louisville on September 9. The Heels host the Irish October 7 before games at Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.
Baylor comes to Durham for the Blue Devils’ third game of the season.
The Devils also play host to Florida State and Pitt before wrapping up the regular season at Wake Forest.
Eleven of Duke’s 12 opponents played in bowls last season.
N.C. State
Sept. 2 vs. South Carolina (Belk College Kickoff Game, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)
Sept. 9 Marshall
Sept. 16 Furman
Sept. 23 at Florida State
Sept. 30 Syracuse
Oct. 5 Louisville (Thu.)
Oct. 14 at Pitt
Oct. 21 OPEN
Oct. 28 at Notre Dame
Nov. 4 Clemson
Nov. 11 at Boston College
Nov. 18 at Wake Forest
Nov. 25 UNC-CH
UNC-CH
Sept. 2 California
Sept. 9 Louisville
Sept. 16 at Old Dominion
Sept. 23 Duke
Sept. 30 at Georgia Tech
Oct. 7 Notre Dame
Oct. 14 Virginia
Oct. 21 at Virginia Tech
Oct. 28 Miami
Nov. 4 OPEN
Nov. 9 at Pitt (Thu.)
Nov. 18 Western Carolina
Nov. 25 at N.C. State
DUKE
Sept. 2 NCCU
Sept. 9 Northwestern
Sept. 16 Baylor
Sept. 23 at UNC-CH
Sept. 29 Miami (Fri.)
Oct. 7 at Virginia
Oct. 14 Florida State
Oct. 21 Pitt
Oct. 28 at Virginia Tech
Nov. 4 OPEN
Nov. 11 at Army West Point
Nov. 18 Georgia Tech
Nov. 25 at Wake Forest