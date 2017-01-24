ACC releases 2017 football schedules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference released schedules for the 2017 football season Tuesday.

In the Triangle, N.C. State and North Carolina once again meet to end their seasons. That game will be in Raleigh following the Wolfpack’s 28-21 win over the Tar Heels in 2016.

Duke and the Tar Heels have an early season matchup on September 23 in Chapel Hill.

N.C. State starts the season in Charlotte against South Carolina. The Pack travels to Florida State but hosts Louisville and Clemson.

State travels to South Bend, Indiana October 28 for their first game ever at Notre Dame.

The Tar Heels start with California in Chapel Hill before hosting Louisville on September 9. The Heels host the Irish October 7 before games at Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.

Baylor comes to Durham for the Blue Devils’ third game of the season.

The Devils also play host to Florida State and Pitt before wrapping up the regular season at Wake Forest.

Eleven of Duke’s 12 opponents played in bowls last season.

N.C. State

Sept. 2 vs. South Carolina (Belk College Kickoff Game, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

Sept. 9 Marshall

Sept. 16 Furman

Sept. 23 at Florida State

Sept. 30 Syracuse

Oct. 5 Louisville (Thu.)

Oct. 14 at Pitt

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 at Notre Dame

Nov. 4 Clemson

Nov. 11 at Boston College

Nov. 18 at Wake Forest

Nov. 25 UNC-CH

UNC-CH

Sept. 2 California

Sept. 9 Louisville

Sept. 16 at Old Dominion

Sept. 23 Duke

Sept. 30 at Georgia Tech

Oct. 7 Notre Dame

Oct. 14 Virginia

Oct. 21 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 28 Miami

Nov. 4 OPEN

Nov. 9 at Pitt (Thu.)

Nov. 18 Western Carolina

Nov. 25 at N.C. State

DUKE

Sept. 2 NCCU

Sept. 9 Northwestern

Sept. 16 Baylor

Sept. 23 at UNC-CH

Sept. 29 Miami (Fri.)

Oct. 7 at Virginia

Oct. 14 Florida State

Oct. 21 Pitt

Oct. 28 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 4 OPEN

Nov. 11 at Army West Point

Nov. 18 Georgia Tech

Nov. 25 at Wake Forest