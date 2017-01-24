Authorities investigating shooting in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in Clayton.

Deputies responded to a shooting call just after 1:30 a.m. on Hidden Acres Drive.

Investigators have been on scene for hours investigating inside a mobile home and outside on the property while taking pictures and placing evidence markers.

The home has multiple bullet holes in it and the front glass door and the windows of the home were shattered in the shooting. Crime scene tape surrounds the scene.

Authorities did not say if anyone was injured in the incident or whether there any suspects or anyone in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

