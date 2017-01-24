Baby bear cub found without mother, now recovering in intensive care

LUNENBURG, Va. (WNCN) — An baby bear cub is in intensive care at wildlife rehabilitation center after being found in southern Virginia.

On Saturday, a pair of rabbit hunters heard two cubs crying, the Wildlife Center of Virginia said. They found the pair by themselves in a den and called state wildlife officials, who confirmed their belief that the cubs should be left alone to allow their mother to return, according to the center.

The next day, a state biologist went to check on them, the center said. One cub was still in the den, but the other had crawled out and was cold and wet. The mother was still nowhere to be found. The biologist took them and began trying to save them, but one died in the night. The surviving cub was taken to the wildlife center.

Veterinarians think the cub was about 10 days old. He was placed in an incubator. Rehabilitators will feed him every four hours around the clock, the center said.

State officials are hoping to be able to use a radio-collaring study to find a surrogate mother for the cub.

“Within the next week, they’ll be checking den sites and will hopefully find a surrogate mother for this little cub,” the release said.