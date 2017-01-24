Cary mayor’s blog post fuels IKEA speculation

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — For months we’ve been told by Cary leaders and IKEA itself that the Swedish furniture store either isn’t coming to our area, or they can’t talk about it if it is. But as CBS North Carolina found out Tuesday, the mayor has already let the cat out of the bag.

Although no permits have been filed by property owner CBL and Associates to point to any big changes, Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht posted in his weekly blog that the redevelopment of the mall is called “project emerald,” which “equals blue and yellow.”

There are a million reasons to like home décor giant IKEA. Besides bringing reasonably priced furniture and tasty Swedish meatballs to town, the store could also provide a pick-me-up to the tired Cary Towne Center.

“Quality stuff, you get to build it at home, and they always have something that you need but you don’t need,” said Erik Valenta, who lives in Holly Springs.

“It’s affordable and it’s interesting that it’s so different. It’s like you can go there and spend the whole day there just to have fun kind of, rather than just to go shopping,” said college student Kristen Nagy.

Weinbrecht went on to say the potential business wants it to remain a secret. While IKEA did not immediately respond to our inquiry Tuesday, the Mayor’s blog is enough to get people excited.

“I hope they bring the cafeteria in because the Sunday brunches there are awesome,” said Valenta.