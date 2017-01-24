Durham man wanted on child sex charges arrested in Missouri

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man wanted on child sex charges that date back to December 2016 was arrested in Missouri on Monday, Durham police said.

Timothy Wayne McLean, Jr., 22, was arrested in Waynesville, Missiouri by the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Missouri Fugitive Task Force, police said.

McLean was wanted on charges of statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a minor. The incident is said to have occurred in December of last year.

The alleged victim, police said, was a teen girl known to McLean.