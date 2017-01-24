$2.5 million bond for Durham teen after armed robbery spree, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham teen is being held on a $2.5 million bond after he robbed people and businesses at gunpoint in four incidents over 5 weeks in 2016, officials say.

Jamel Tyree Lunsford, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in Hillsborough, Durham police said.

The U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force nabbed Lunsford for his involvement in four armed robberies that began Oct. 19, 2016, officials said.

Police said the first three of the armed robberies took place in Durham in a span of just seven days. Lunsford was involved in two robberies in one day on Nov. 27, according to police.

Lunsford was charged in connection with the Nov. 27 robbery of the Wing Stop at 7880 Alexander Promenade Place.

Here are the crimes Durham police say Lunsford is linked to:

October 19 in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road – A male and a female were in the parking lot around 10:30 p.m. when three males approached them. The suspects grabbed the female and took her phone. One suspect hit the male victim in the face with a gun and took his phone and wallet. Lunsford was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and assault by pointing a gun.

October 24 at Golden Pizza, 2300 Chapel Hill Road – Three males wearing hoodies and armed with guns entered the business around 9:15 p.m. and took the cash register. Lunsford is facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and kidnapping.

October 26 at a park on Cook Road – Lunsford is charged with robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his car.

November 27 at Circle K, 2322 N.C. 54 Highway – Two males entered the business and robbed the store at gunpoint. Lunsford is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony conspiracy.

Lunsford is being held in the Durham County Jail.