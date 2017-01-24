Fayetteville grandmother charged with DWI in crash that injured toddler

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A Fayetteville woman has been charged with driving while impaired after a crash injured her 2-year-old grandson over the weekend.

Local news outlets report that police say 47-year-old Sharon Denis McClellan also faces child abuse, child restraint violation and other charges in connection with Sunday’s wreck.

Authorities say McClellan was driving when another vehicle turned into her path. That car was hit on the rear passenger side.

Fayetteville police Lt. Todd Joyce says McClellan’s grandson was not in a car seat when the crash happened. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A police report says McClellan’s blood-alcohol level registered .11 percent on a Breathalyzer test. Under state law, a person is considered impaired with a blood-alcohol level of .08.

It’s unclear if McClellan has an attorney.