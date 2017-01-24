Fayetteville teacher dies after collapsing at school

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
Jim Pietrowski in a photo from the Max Abbott Middle School website.
Jim Pietrowski in a photo from the Max Abbott Middle School website.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A teacher at Max Abbott Middle School in Fayetteville collapsed at the school Tuesday and later died, officials confirmed.

Jim Pietrowski, 27, collapsed around 9 a.m. and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“Mr. Pietrowski was highly regarded as a teacher and loved and respected by the faculty and students, alike. He will be greatly missed,” said Frank Till, superintendent of the Cumberland County Schools.

The school said he was a 6th grade math and science teacher and also served as a coach since Jan. 2015.

The school posted on its Facebook page saying all afternoon activities were canceled due to “extenuating circumstances.”

CBS North Carolina will update this story as more information comes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s