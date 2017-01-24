Holly Springs community supporting coach and teacher battling cancer

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County community is coming together for a Holly Springs teacher and wrestling coach who is battling cancer.

Nick Nosbisch, or Coach Noz as students call him, is battling an aggressive and rare form of liver cancer.

Tuesday night was a big match — the conference championship match against Cary — and it was the first one Coach Noz has been at since being diagnosed with cancer.

Coach Noz was with his wrestling team Tuesday night — just like as he has been for five years.

But the evening had special meaning for the Holly Springs wrestling coach and social studies teacher.

“It’s been a blessing and it’s been overwhelming,” Coach Noz said.

It’s been less than eight weeks since Coach Noz’ life changed forever. Back on Dec. 1 the 28-year-old was diagnosed with stage four intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma — an aggressive and rare form of liver cancer.

“There’s going to be tough days and it’s roller coaster ride, but having the support and having the encouragement from the kids and the parents. That makes dealing with those tough times easier,” he said.

His wrestling team is supporting him.

“Getting all the wins that we can for him, so we can make sure he sees us trying to do good for him. And wanting him to get back,” said Wessley Robinson, a Holly Springs High School wrestler

That sentiment is echoed by wrestler after wrestler and parent after parent.

“As a coach he’s an amazing person. He cares for the team. He just loves us, you know,” said Elijah Mims, a Holly Springs High School wrestler.

Coach Noz started teaching at Holly Springs High School six years ago when he didn’t know anyone.

But quickly they’ve become a second family to him.

It’s a second family that’s now helped raise more than $27,000 for his treatment.

Coach Noz is undergoing treatment at UNC Medical Hospital and was recently accepted as a patient at The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

“It’s just an awesome thing for the kids to see that he’s fighting, doing what he can,” said Rod Whitesell, Holly Springs High School athletic director. “And he’s still supporting them even in a tough time for him.”