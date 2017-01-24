Man exposes his private parts to women at Johnston County store, police say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Smithfield are looking for a man who exposed his private parts to women inside a business over the weekend.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday at 1229 North Brightleaf Boulevard which is Burkes Outlet, a women’s clothing and home goods store.

The man walked into the store and exposed his genitals to two women store workers, police said.

Then, other store workers confronted the man and he ran out the front door, according to police.

Police are said they are trying to access video surveillance from Burkes Outlet and other nearby businesses so they can possibly identify the man.